* CFO: deals a "can", not must -CNBC

* Proposes 12-mth share buyback of up to 3 bln eur

* To pay 7.6 eur/shr dividend for 2016, ahead of expectations

* 2017 operating target 10.8 bln eur, +/- 500 mln eur

* Shares up 3 percent

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

ZURICH, Feb 17 Insurer Allianz toned down its deal ambitions on Friday after failing to pin down suitable deals to use cash it had set aside, announcing a bigger-than-expected share buyback and more generous 2016 dividend.

"I think we can deliver all our targets internally," Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer told CNBC after the Munich-based group said it would return its unused acquisition budget of up to 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) to shareholders.

"If an acquisition fits our business and our future strategy, and we can add it, certainly we are looking at it. But it is not a must for us, it is a 'can'," Wemmer said.

Allianz shares jumped 3 percent in early trade.

Allianz reached its end-2016 deadline to either spend cash accrued under its capital management policy or return any unused M&A budget to shareholders.

Allianz had on Thursday said it would be adjusting that policy by axing a three-year cycle that had pressured management to seal a deal by Friday.

Deal talk has heated up in the insurance sector since the start of the year, led by Italian retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo confirming it was considering a possible bid for insurer Generali.

While some analysts, and insurers like Zurich Insurance , have said chatter around industry consolidation is overblown, Allianz has been outspoken about its interest in larger deals.

Chief Executive Oliver Baete in November said the insurer would be willing to pay a large premium for a deal able to close a gap in Allianz's global footprint.

Sources told Reuters in late January Allianz had roughly half a dozen companies on its radar as possible takeover targets, with sources citing Australian insurer QBE or certain Generali units as potentially interesting.

The company on Thursday posted a forecast-beating 23 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit.

For the full year, a 9.3 percent rise in health and life insurance profits counteracted a 4.2 fall in operating profit in the insurer's main property-casualty business.

Hopes to manage a turnaround at U.S. asset manager Pimco in 2016 also began to take hold in the last half of the year, as the U.S. asset manager - which has experienced several years of cash withdrawals in a number of main funds - saw further net inflows in the fourth quarter.

Wemmer in an interview with Bloomberg TV said inflows in January were close to fourth-quarter inflows of 5.9 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9374 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)