MUNICH May 7 Allianz expects earnings
at its property and casualty insurance business to improve
slightly this year, while earnings in life and health insurance
as well as asset management should decline slightly, the
company's chief executive said.
Europe's biggest insurer also expects to see improvement at
U.S. unit Fireman's Fund this year, with performance returning
to an acceptable level by 2015, Michael Diekmann said, according
to the prepared text of a speech he is holding at Allianz's
annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday.
