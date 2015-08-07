LONDON Aug 7 Europe's biggest insurer Allianz's
chief executive said there were continued, albeit
slowing, outflows from asset manager Pimco in July, but he
expected to see improvement in the coming quarters.
"The situation is better than the results we have posted so
far," Oliver Baete told reporters on a media call on Friday,
adding the firm had been focusing on stabilising the management
team and improving investment performance.
Third-party investors pulled a further 29.3 billion euros in
funds from Pimco the second quarter.
U.S.-based Pimco, which contributes more than a fifth of the
German insurer's operating profit, saw record outflows and
management turmoil last year, including the acrimonious
departure of its leader Bill Gross, known as the "Bond King".
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Writing by Carolyn Cohn; Editing
by Maria Sheahan)