BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
FRANKFURT Aug 5 Allianz on Friday stuck to its for prediction that net investor outflows from its struggling U.S. bond manager Pimco will come to an end in the second half of the year.
"If we keep bringing outflows in the right direction, getting to zero is within reach," Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer told journalists in a conference call.
"It's thoroughly realistic," he said, adding that inflows have been very stable in recent months.
Pimco saw net investor withdrawals of 18 billion euros ($20 billion) in the second quarter, of which 17 billion were from a single client, Wemmer said, declining to name the customer.
($1 = 0.8976 euros (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico