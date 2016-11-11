* Sees net 3rd party inflows for first time since Q2, 2013
* Into Income, Investment Grade Credit, Global strategies
* Strong start for CEO Manny Roman; Allianz beats forecasts
By Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Nov 11 Pacific Investment Management
Co's new boss Manny Roman, who joined last week from British
hedge fund firm Man Group, has a steadier platform to
rebuild it from after the California-based firm finally stemmed
an outflow of client money.
Pimco, the bond-focused arm of Germany's Allianz,
said on Friday it had taken in more investor money than had been
withdrawn from its funds for the first quarter in more than
three years during which it lost billions in assets to rivals
and cut around 3 percent of its staff..
Much of these outflows followed the high-profile and
acrimonious departure of founder Bill Gross in 2014, with a $200
million lawsuit still going on in the U.S. courts.
Net new money to Pimco totalled 4.7 billion euros ($5.11
billion) for the three months to the end of September, Allianz
said in its own forecast-beating results.
Pimco looks likely to show a positive second half of the
year, after October also saw net inflows, Allianz chief
financial officer Dieter Wemmer told a media call.
Combined with investment gains the net new money helped
Pimco's total third-party assets under management rise 1 percent
to just over 1 trillion euros ($1.09 trillion), more than
offsetting adverse currency moves.
Globally, mutual fund assets under management had risen 6.9
percent in the year to end-September, data from Lipper showed,
with most of the money - $410 billion - heading into bond funds.
Pimco's Investment Grade Credit and Global strategies both
took in fresh money, as did its Income strategy, which includes
the flagship Pimco Income Fund.
Overseen by Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn, the
fund saw strong inflows in September, which helped take its
total assets to $66 billion, Morningstar data last month showed.
The results come just two days after the election of a new
U.S. president, whose economic policies some expect to lead to
higher inflation, sparking the biggest weekly jump in the U.S.
30-year Treasury bond yield for 7 years on Thursday.
That taste of market volatility follows a warning from Pimco
in its Cyclical Outlook report in late September that many
assets appeared "fully priced" and vulnerable.
Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete said in March he aimed
to make Pimco an "area of focus" in 2016, and with the
appointment of Roman, the firm is expected to expand into
offering more alternative investments.
It is also expected to work more closely with its
equity-focused sibling Allianz Global Investors, Allianz's new
asset management chief Jackie Hunt said in July.
Pimco said it had also seen a 30 million euro
quarter-on-quarter increase in the performance fees earned from
its funds, while the average margin earned was stable at 38.7
basis points.
That in turn helped drive operating profit in the three
months up 19 percent from the second quarter, it added.
($1 = 0.9191 euros)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)