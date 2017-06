FRANKFURT Nov 9 Allianz has reinsurance cover to cap its exposure to damage claims from superstorm Sandy in the United States, Chief Financial Officer Oliver Baete said on Friday.

In a telephone conference with journalists, Baete declined to detail how high the cap was set but said it gave him additional confidence that the group's target of earning more than 9 billion euros ($11.5 billion) in operating profit this year would be achieved.