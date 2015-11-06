FRANKFURT Nov 6 The current strategy review at Allianz will entail big changes internally at Europe's largest insurer, its Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer said on Friday.

"Whether it's a sea change will certainly be judged differently seen from the inside and outside; internally, it is a big step towards the changes needed in the organisation," Wemmer told a conference call with journalists.

The review, being conducted under the leadership of Chief Executive Oliver Baete, who took the insurer's helm in May, will focus boosting growth through client-orientation and digitisation as well as improving international teamwork, Wemmer said.

Allianz will present the results of the review at an investor day on Nov. 24. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)