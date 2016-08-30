SEOUL Aug 30 China's Anbang Insurance Group has applied for regulatory approval for its planned $3 million acquisition of German insurer Allianz's South Korean business, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Anbang asked the Financial Services Commission on Aug. 25 to review whether the company was qualified to become the top shareholder of the unit, Yonhap said, citing the regulator.

A spokesman at the regulator was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)