FRANKFURT Nov 24 Allianz is looking mainly for bolt-on acquisitions in the property-casualty business in markets where it has a strong management team and track record, Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete said on Tuesday.

Baete, answering questions from analysts at the insurer's capital markets day, declined to say whether any acquisitions were currently on the agenda.

"We would abstain from very large transactions in markets where we do not have a track record to perform well and where we don't have a management team that can master the integration," Baete said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze)