FRANKFURT Nov 24 German insurer Allianz said internal reforms and efficiency gains should add at least 5 million additional customers and 6.5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) in revenue over the next three years.

Europe's biggest insurer on Tuesday unveiled a raft of productivity initiatives to sharpen focus on profit and offset the headwinds blasting the insurance industry.

($1 = 0.9387 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)