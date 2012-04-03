* Eyeing deals in property-casualty, industrial, travel
* Banker sees war chest in region of 1-3 billion euros
* Seen unlikely to raise holding in Hartford Financial
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, April 3 Allianz, Europe's
biggest insurer, will proceed with caution as it searches for
takeover gems among the jetsam washed up by the financial market
storm.
The German group has said it is ready to come out of its
shell to look for acquisitions as fears over the euro zone debt
crisis and complex new Solvency II insurer capital rules ebb.
Chief Executive Michael Diekmann says the company is seeking
targets in the property-casualty sector - homes, cars and
businesses - as well as in industrial, travel and credit
insurance, but does not expect to do big deals.
Bankers familiar with Allianz's thinking say the insurer has
held its fire on takeovers, waiting for foundering banks and
insurers to start jettisoning their cargo of insurance
subsidiaries at an attractive price.
The European Union has ordered some groups, like RBS
and ING, to hive off their insurance businesses as a
condition for approving state aid in the crisis, creating
opportunities to reshuffle the market.
"Allianz is trying to sweep up the fallout where stress has
been but won't be doing anything transformational," said one
banker familiar with the strategy.
"They've made clear that they won't raise equity capital to
do a deal," he said, adding that Allianz would not do anything
to jeopardise its solvency strength under new capital rules for
the insurance industry due to take effect in 2014.
Instead, the insurer aims for bolt-on acquisitions that give
it additional scale where it is already present, perhaps through
the addition of brokerage and sales channels, he said.
A good example is Gan Eurocourtage, the brokerage unit being
sold by ailing French insurer Groupama, which is
under regulatory pressure to shore up its solvency margin.
Allianz is one of several parties looking at Eurocourtage,
sources close to the sales talks told Reuters.
"Eurocourtage gives you some insight into the type of
property they are looking for, a mid-size acquisition that helps
expand their distribution channels," said Ben Cohen, an analyst
at Canadian investment bank Canaccord Genuity.
The Financial Times Deutschland newspaper reported Allianz
has submitted a bid of less than 200 million euros ($266
million) for the broker, well below Groupama's hopes of 700
million.
Allianz can afford to submit a low-ball bid because it is
not desperate to make acquisitions, investment bankers said.
WAR CHEST
The company has also drawn lessons from the turmoil of the
financial crisis and steep losses from its ill-fated ownership
of Dresdner Bank, which it struggled for years to turn around
before finally selling it to Commerzbank in 2008.
"They won't do crazy deals anymore," said a second banker
familiar with Allianz's approach.
Analysts and investment bankers said it was difficult to
estimate the size of Allianz's war chest now. Diekmann in late
2010 said the company had 1 billion euros available for
acquisitions, but that was before enduring months of
excruciating negotiations over Greek debt writedowns.
The second investment banker said Allianz would feel
comfortable doing deals of 1-3 billion euros, while too many
smaller deals would be fruitless for the bottom line.
"It takes as much management attention to run a business in
Albania as it does in Poland, and the M&A process is not much
less complicated, either," the banker said.
Meanwhile, bits and pieces of various insurance operations
have begun to float to the surface.
Dutch bancassurer ING is mainly selling life
insurance operations, while RBS plans to float its Direct Line
Group in the second half of the year.
But Allianz is likely to face competition for deals, with
rivals Axa and Generali showing keen
interest in expanding in emerging markets.
Axa was one of the two winning bidders in HSBC's
sale of general insurance businesses last month.
Allianz, in turn, had been subject to speculation it might
raise its holding in Hartford Financial Services beyond
its current 5 percent stake. But the first banker familiar with
Allianz's strategy dismissed such talk.
Takeovers in life insurance and in the U.S. market are not
on the cards for Allianz, he said.
Allianz has repeatedly said its Hartford stake is purely
financial.
Analysts say Allianz's hope for a secondary listing in China
may open the door to stronger cross-selling and cross-capital
tie-ups with local partners, in a market that has proved tough
for foreign insurers.