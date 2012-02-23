MUNICH Feb 23 Allianz Chief
Executive Michael Diekmann said Europe's biggest insurer would
take a look at any opportunities for takeovers now that
uncertainty over new capital requirements for the industry was
gradually easing.
"At the same time, there are new opportunities due to
business model changes at banks or the weakness of local
competitors caused by the crisis," he said at the company's
annual results press conference on Thursday.
But he said he saw no immediate need for any takeovers.
Allianz had last said it was cautious on M&A because prices were
too high.
He also said Allianz's dividend payout ratio would return to
about 40 percent in "normal" years after the company decided to
give shareholders 81 percent of its profits for 2011 to keep its
dividend stable despite big writedowns and natural catastrophe
claims.
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Maria Sheahan)