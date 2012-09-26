FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Allianz SE and
Volkswagen Financial Services AG are forming a joint
venture to sell car insurance to VW customers that the two
companies plan to roll out worldwide, they said on Wednesday.
The two companies have been cooperating for more than 60
years but expect the joint venture to deliver "a clear jump in
growth and profitability," Karsten Crede, chief executive of
Allianz's global automotive business, told a news conference.
The joint venture, called Volkswagen Autoversicherung AG, is
set to begin operations on April 1, 2013 and will offer VW
customers the chance to obtain their car, financing,
insurance and guarantee as a single package, Allianz and
Volkswagen Financial said.
By upping their game on quality of service and price, the
two companies hope to fortify themselves against Germany's
competitive car insurance market, where mutual insurer HUK
Coburg has displaced Allianz as the market leader.
The joint venture would initially concentrate on Germany and
Europe and already had some additional emerging market countries
in mind, though entering the big and complicated Chinese market
was far away for now.
In Germany the companies aim to double the number of cars
sold with insurance policies to more than 40 percent within the
next five years. They plan to invest around 400 million euros
($519 million) in the joint venture by 2018, they said.
The venture, which will have 35 employees, aims to raise the
annual number of new German business insurance contracts in the
next five years to 350,000 from 150,000, and the stock of
policies to 1.2 million from 700,000.
Allianz will hold 51 percent of the voting rights and 49
percent of the capital in the joint venture, while VW Financial
will hold 51 percent of the capital and 49 percent of the voting
rights.
($1 = 0.7715 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)