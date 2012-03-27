* Allianz buys 2 wind parks in France, 1 in Germany
* Insurer's renewable investment now totals 1.3 bln eur
* Allianz expects to invest more in renewables
FRANKFURT, March 27 Allianz SE,
Europe's biggest insurer, has bought three wind parks, bringing
the number it owns to 34, as it seeks stable long-term
investments to offset earnings pressure from low yields on
government bonds.
The company said on Tuesday it had bought two recently
completed wind parks in France from German wind turbine maker
Nordex SE, plus a further one in the German state of
Lower Saxony from turnkey energy project developer WKN AG.
The acquisitions bring Allianz's investment in renewable
energy to more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion), with more
on the way.
"Germany and France are important markets for us, and we
expect to further expand in these and other key European
markets," David Jones, chief executive of Allianz Specialised
Investments, said in a statement.
Allianz declined to give financial details of the latest
transactions but a comparison with earlier investment totals
showed they may be around 50 million euros.
Energy infrastructure projects have become a major
investment target for insurers, who are struggling to offset the
effects of low government bond yields on their investment
income.
Infrastructure investments provide the stable income that
insurers need to meet obligations to customers holding policies
that may need to be paid decades in the future.
Peer Munich Re, the world's biggest reinsurer,
wants to invest 1.5 billion euros in infrastructure in the
medium term, on top of the 2.5 billion it is ploughing into
renewable energy.
Aside from the 34 wind farms, which have a total capacity of
658 megawatts, Allianz also owns seven solar parks generating 74
megawatts. The projects combined generate enough electricity for
more than 350,000 households.
Wind energy is the biggest contributor among renewable in
Germany and accounted for 8 percent of Germany's power
generation in 2011, according to industry association BDEW.
As a whole, renewables accounted for a fifth of generation,
more than nuclear power, which stood slightly lower at 18
percent.
Onshore wind power, even though still depending on so-called
feed-in tariffs, is cheaper than energy created from solar
modules, which account for only 3 percent of Germany's power
generation.
($1 = 0.7504 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt
and Christian Kramer in Munich; Editing by Erica Billingham)