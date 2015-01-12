Jan 12 Allianz Group's corporate and specialty insurer business Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty appointed Paul Schiavone to the new role of regional head of financial lines North America.

Schiavone will develop the firm's financial lines business in the U.S., a market responsible for 60 percent of global financial lines premiums.

Schiavone will be based in New York City. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)