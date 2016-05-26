May 26 Allianz Global Investors, a unit of Germany-based Allianz SE, named Deborah Zurkow head of the alternatives within its global investment platform.

Zurkow, who has led AllianzGI's infrastructure debt platform since joining the firm in 2012, will join AllianzGI's Global Executive Committee, effective June 1. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)