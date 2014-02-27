BRIEF-Kookmin Bank sells stake in Bank CenterCredit
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna
FRANKFURT Feb 27 Allianz SE : * CEO says supervisory board will decide on lengthening contracts of board
members in October
* Cegereal, the French core office reit - net income up 10.6 percent