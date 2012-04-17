* The Hartford completes buy-back of warrants, debentures

* Allianz saw $1.4 bln gain on securities since purchase

* Allianz declines to specify how much of gain booked now

* Allianz now holds 5 pct stake

FRANKFURT, APRIL 17 - Allianz SE said it had earned a good return on its investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group after selling back to the company warrants it had bought as part of a financial crisis rescue.

In early October 2008, during the deepest point of the crisis, Allianz pumped $2.5 billion into The Hartford via preferred shares, debentures and warrants.

"Since the purchase of the warrants and debentures from The Hartford in October 2008, Allianz has seen a gain of roughly $1.4 billion, equalling an internal rate of return on this investment of approximately 21 percent annually," Europe's biggest insurer said in a statement on Tuesday.

An Allianz spokeswoman said part of the gain had been booked over the course of the investment and declined to specify how much of the gain would now be booked due to the closing of the repurchase transaction.

Allianz still holds a stake of about 5 percent in the company. Allianz's return including the shares has been about 15 percent annually, the company said.