* The Hartford completes buy-back of warrants, debentures
* Allianz saw $1.4 bln gain on securities since purchase
* Allianz declines to specify how much of gain booked now
* Allianz now holds 5 pct stake
FRANKFURT, APRIL 17 - Allianz SE said it had
earned a good return on its investment in The Hartford Financial
Services Group after selling back to the company
warrants it had bought as part of a financial crisis rescue.
In early October 2008, during the deepest point of the
crisis, Allianz pumped $2.5 billion into The Hartford via
preferred shares, debentures and warrants.
"Since the purchase of the warrants and debentures from The
Hartford in October 2008, Allianz has seen a gain of roughly
$1.4 billion, equalling an internal rate of return on this
investment of approximately 21 percent annually," Europe's
biggest insurer said in a statement on Tuesday.
An Allianz spokeswoman said part of the gain had been booked
over the course of the investment and declined to specify how
much of the gain would now be booked due to the closing of the
repurchase transaction.
Allianz still holds a stake of about 5 percent in the
company. Allianz's return including the shares has been about 15
percent annually, the company said.