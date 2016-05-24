UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Allied Biotech :
* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$0.4 per share (T$37,840,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 3
* Says last date before book closure July 6 with book closure period from July 7 to July 11
* Says record date July 11
* Says payment date Aug. 12
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.