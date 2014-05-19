LONDON May 20 Allied Minds, a U.S.-based
company that commercialises research and inventions from
universities, plans to raise about $140 million of capital from
investors in a London listing, it said on Tuesday.
Mark Pritchard, founder and president of the Boston-based
firm, said London was already home to two of its peers, Imperial
Innovations and IP Group, and the model of
funding companies derived from research was well understood.
"We are looking for game changing, truly innovative
technologies," he said in an interview. "We put them into
subsidiary companies (...) with the view of taking the product
or the service to the commercial market."
Allied Minds has created 18 companies stemming from
discoveries in physical and life sciences at 59 partner
institutions, he said.
Chief Executive Chris Silva said its most exciting
businesses included Spin Transfer Technologies, a memory chip
company that came out of New York University, and RF Biocidics,
a developer of equipment that uses radio waves to eradicate
insects and pathogens from food such as nuts, invented at UC
Davis.
Allied Minds plans to fund 5-10 new companies a year after
the initial public offering (IPO), it said.
The company's assets were about $500 million after it raised
$100 million in a funding round in June 2013, Pritchard said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter)