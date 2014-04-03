BRIEF-Bulletproof Group says Paula Kensington FCCA has been appointed to commence as CFO
* Paula Kensington FCCA has been appointed to commence as the company's chief financial officer
April 3 (Reuters) -
* Allied electronics - headline eps for financial year ended 28 february 2014 expected to at 35 pct - 45 pct higher as against previous corresponding period
* Allied electronics corporation ltd - fy normalised headline eps is expected to be between 45 pct - 55 pct higher as against previous corresponding period
* Allied electronics corporation ltd - basic eps is expected to be between 280 pct (178 cents per share) and 300 pct(198 cents per share) higher as against previous corresponding period (loss of 99 cents per share)
TORONTO, April 20 In a move seen as a victory for net neutrality advocates, Canada's telecom regulator said all data delivered online should be treated equally by internet service providers as it blocked one company's effort to leverage content to win customers.