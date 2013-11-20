DUBLIN Nov 20 Allied Irish Banks on
Wednesday issued its first unsecured bond since the financial
crisis forced Ireland to take an international bailout,
following the lead of rival Bank of Ireland.
Allied Irish Banks' 500 million euros senior unsecured bond
issue was oversubscribed, attracting 3.2 billion euros of
orders. The bond was priced at mid-swaps plus 235 basis points,
compared to a price of plus 220 basis points achieved by Bank of
Ireland in May.
Earlier on Wednesday Permanent TSB became the first
Irish lender since the crisis to issue mortgage-backed
securities with a 500 million euros ($675 million) issue.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the two issues, which
came as the country prepares to exit its EU-IMF bailout next
month, were further evidence of improved international investor
sentiment towards both institutions and towards Ireland.
Bank of Ireland's issue of 500 million euros was the first
significant senior unsecured bond sale by an Irish lender since
2009 when confidence in Ireland's banks collapsed.
This forced the government to take an 85 billion euro
bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund
a year later. Bank of Ireland was the only Irish bank to escape
nationalisation in the aftermath of the crisis.
Allied Irish has shut branches and cut its staff numbers in
the past year in a bid to return to profit by 2014.
"Today's transaction marks another important milestone in
our efforts to re-engage with the funding markets," Chief
Executive Officer David Duffy said.