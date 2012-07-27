DUBLIN, July 27 Allied Irish Banks expects to complete new secured bond issues worth in excess of 300 million pounds ($471 million) by the end of the year, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

"By the end of year we would hope to have achieved amounts in excess of what we achieved up to May," said Chief Financial Officer Paul Stanley told journalists.

He said issues up to May totalled 300 million pounds ($471 million).

Earlier on Friday, the state-owned bank reported another big loss.