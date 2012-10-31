BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate purchases investment property in Salmiya
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
DUBLIN Oct 31 State-owned Allied Irish Banks said on Wednesday that it did not see the need to use contingent capital that is available to it.
It added its capital remained within the stress scenario in central bank tests performed last year.
"We see ourselves within the PCAR stress levels, therefore within the capital levels we have received without the use of that Co-Co (contingency capital) instrument," acting chief financial officer Paul Stanley told a parliamentary committee.
VALLETTA, June 4 Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat won a second term in office after calling a snap parliamentary election last month to counter allegations of corruption against his wife and some of his political allies.