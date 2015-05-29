(Repeats with new Reuters story number)

LONDON May 29 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) , Ireland's number two lender, said on Friday it had appointed Bernard Byrne as chief executive with immediate effect.

Byrne joined AIB in May 2010 as group chief financial officer and has headed up the retail, business and corporate segments of the firm.

Earlier this month state-owned AIB said it remained profitable in the first quarter of the year, with the Irish government beginning to consider the sale of part of its stake. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by David Holmes)