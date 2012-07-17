DUBLIN, July 17 Deposits made with Allied Irish
Banks British arm will not fall under Ireland's
government guarantee scheme from Aug. 17 as part of the lender's
efforts to cut its funding costs, the government said on
Tuesday.
AIB, which lost billions of euros on ratings-sensitive
corporate deposits at the height of Ireland's financial crisis
in 2010, saw its deposit base stabilise in the second half of
last year at a cost of 488 million euros ($596 million) in fees
for a state guarantee.
AIB UK held 10.2 billion euros of deposits at the end of
last year -- 17 percent of total deposits held by the bank --
and it follows rival Bank of Ireland which has withdrawn its
British operations from the scheme.
Irish finance minister Michael Noonan said he had agreed to
amend the rules of the guarantee scheme at the request of AIB.
Ireland tied its fate to its financial sector in September
2008 when the then government issued a blanket guarantee for all
bank liabilities, at the time worth some 400 billion euros, one
of the first steps in a crisis that eventually led to it seeking
an EU/IMF bailout in late 2010.
The blanket guarantee expired in September 2010 and the
current guarantee, referred to as the ELG scheme, is narrower,
covering bank deposits and certain liabilities up to a maximum
maturity of five years.
AIB, effectively nationalised last year, said earlier this
month it will close a number of branches on top of job losses
and pay cuts previously announced as part of a cost-cutting
drive aimed at returning it to profitability by 2014.