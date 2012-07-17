DUBLIN, July 17 Deposits made with Allied Irish Banks British arm will not fall under Ireland's government guarantee scheme from Aug. 17 as part of the lender's efforts to cut its funding costs, the government said on Tuesday.

AIB, which lost billions of euros on ratings-sensitive corporate deposits at the height of Ireland's financial crisis in 2010, saw its deposit base stabilise in the second half of last year at a cost of 488 million euros ($596 million) in fees for a state guarantee.

AIB UK held 10.2 billion euros of deposits at the end of last year -- 17 percent of total deposits held by the bank -- and it follows rival Bank of Ireland which has withdrawn its British operations from the scheme.

Irish finance minister Michael Noonan said he had agreed to amend the rules of the guarantee scheme at the request of AIB.

Ireland tied its fate to its financial sector in September 2008 when the then government issued a blanket guarantee for all bank liabilities, at the time worth some 400 billion euros, one of the first steps in a crisis that eventually led to it seeking an EU/IMF bailout in late 2010.

The blanket guarantee expired in September 2010 and the current guarantee, referred to as the ELG scheme, is narrower, covering bank deposits and certain liabilities up to a maximum maturity of five years.

AIB, effectively nationalised last year, said earlier this month it will close a number of branches on top of job losses and pay cuts previously announced as part of a cost-cutting drive aimed at returning it to profitability by 2014.