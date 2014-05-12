DUBLIN May 12 State-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) returned to a operating profit after provisions for the first time since its 2010 bailout in the first quarter, hitting a landmark many analysts had expected later in the year.

AIB last year made its first operating profit excluding provisions for impaired loans and said it expected to post a profit including provisions by the end of the year.

"The underlying operating performance of the bank returned to post-provision profitability in Q1 with performance moderately ahead of expectations both in terms of income generation and provisions," the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)