April 9 Allied Irish Banks Plc

* Completed issue of a EUR 500 million fixed rate senior unsecured debt issue with a maturity of 5 years and coupon of 2.75%

* Transaction was arranged by Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley and Nomura

* Final pricing was at 180bps over mid swaps and final order book at these pricing levels was in excess of 4 times over-subscribed