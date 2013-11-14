Nov 14 Allied Irish Banks PLC :
* Trading performance in quarter 3 to end September 2013
continued to improve in line with expectations
* Excluding ELG costs, average NIM for quarter 3 2013 was in
excess of 1.4%
* Operating expenses, including staff costs, have reduced due
to management's focus on and control of the cost agenda
* Overall levels of wholesale funding reduced frm 30 June
* Reliance on funding from monetary authorities decreased to c.
E16BN at end September 2013
* Discussions with EC in relation to the final approval of
AIB's restructuring plan are at an advanced stage.
* Central Bank of Ireland conducting asset quality review &
balnce sheet assessment of credit institutions covered under ELG
including AIB
