DUBLIN May 12 Allied Irish Banks PLC :
* The bank returned to profitability during Q1
* Significant reduction in impairment charges
* Aib - net interest margin (nim) increased to c.1.57%
in the quarter
excluding elg costs
* Lending drawdowns of c. E1.1BN in Q1 2014, a c. 60% increase
on Q1 2013
* Operating performance is trending positively
* Aib says says disposals in afs portfolio, bespoke
asset disposals
and nama coupon will enhance H1 2014 profitability.
* Mortgage drawdowns in roi in Q1 2014 were c. 50% higher than
Q1 2013
* Aib- total a rrears in the Irish residential mortgage
portfolio were stable
in Q1 2014
* Aib in h214 hopes for agreement on possible conversion of
some/all 2009 pref
shares and options re. contingent capital notes