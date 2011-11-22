DUBLIN Nov 22 Allied Irish Banks has appointed David Duffy, a former senior executive at South Africa's Standard Bank International and Dutch bank ING , as its new chief executive with a salary capped at 500,000 euros ($673,000).

AIB, effectively nationalised late last year, has been searching for a CEO for a year after its previous management was overhauled in the aftermath of a disastrous binge on property loans.

The bank had said it may have to offer a salary of up to 690,000 euros to attract candidates, above the existing salary cap.

However, Ireland's government had the final say on the remuneration package, which was a political hot potato given that Irish banks are at the root of the country's financial crisis and EU-IMF bailout.

In a statement, Ireland's ministry of finance said Duffy was on a fixed contract of three years with an option to renew for up to a further three years.

David Hodgkinson, who has held the role of executive chairman while AIB searched for a chief executive, will now revert to the role of non-executive chairman.

Hodgkinson, a former chief operating officer at HSBC , has previously said he would stay on as non-executive chairman for a year after a new CEO is appointed. ($1=0.7425 euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Greg Mahlich)