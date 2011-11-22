(Adds analyst's comment, more detail)

By Carmel Crimmins

DUBLIN Nov 22 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) has hired David Duffy, a former senior executive at South Africa's Standard Bank International and Dutch bank ING, as its new chief executive with a salary capped at 500,000 euros ($673,000).

Duffy, a native of Dublin, faces a Herculean task in rebuilding AIB, a former stock market darling with international ambitions effectively nationalised late last year after a disastrous property lending binge.

The role of the Irish government, as ultimate owner of AIB, will complicate his task. AIB was forced into an embarrassing u-turn recently on passing on ECB rate cuts to its mortgage customers after Prime Minister Enda Kenny intervened.

The government had turned down a request from AIB's board to allow them to offer Duffy, 50, a salary of upto 690,000 euros, something considered politically unpalatable after Irish taxpayers have shelled out 20 billion euros to keep the group afloat.

Duffy's contract is for three years with an option to renew for up to a further three years. There are no performance incentives. He starts his new job next month.

In 2007, before Ireland's banking sector went belly-up, AIB's then CEO earned a basic salary of 916,000 euros and an annual bonus of 850,000 euros.

"On the remuneration side there could be some upside if three years down the line you have managed to pull a rabbit out of the hat and are now ceo of a solvent, fully functioning bank in a growing economy," said Niall O'Connor, analyst at Credit Suisse in London.

"You would assume that the government will look at refloating the bank at some point on the main exchange."

For now, the operating environment is hostile.

Like all Irish banks, AIB is reliant on funding from the ECB to pay for day-to-day operations and as part of an EU-IMF bailout needs to radically shrink its assets to end that dependence.

Its loan book is still under pressure from rising arrears and a protracted property crash and with years of government austerity measures in the pipeline, the demand for credit is expected to remain subdued.

Duffy will also have to oversee the axing of around 2,000 jobs.

AIB has been searching for a CEO for a year and David Hodgkinson, who has held the role of executive chairman in that period, will now revert to the role of non-executive chairman.

Hodgkinson, a former chief operating officer at HSBC , has previously said he would stay on as non-executive chairman for a year after a new CEO is appointed.

In June Duffy left Standard Bank, where he was a member of the executive committee and in charge of strategic projects, to set up Celtic Advisory International which advises companies on raising capital and corporate development. ($1=0.7425 euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Greg Mahlich)