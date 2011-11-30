* Hopes bad debt provision will peak in 2011

DUBLIN, Nov 30 Allied Irish Banks is aiming to cut its bad debt charge next year despite rising arrears and a challenging outlook for the Irish economy due to a worsening euro zone debt crisis and harsh government austerity measures.

Provisions for soured loans are expected to peak across Ireland's bruised financial sector this year after the central bank said it wanted all lenders to take a tougher line on bad debt charges in time for 2011 results.

Ireland's second-largest bank said on Wednesday a tougher approach this year should enable it to reduce its bad debt charge in 2012 but it admitted impaired loans continue to increase and over 12,000 customers were now in difficulty with their mortgage repayments.

It has 800 staff, up from 600 last year, dealing with struggling small business customers.

Under an EU-IMF bailout, Irish banks have recapitalised to the tune of 70 billion euros to bulletproof their balance sheets from rising loan losses following a disastrous and ongoing property crash.

Under the terms of the bailout, Ireland's banks have to radically shrink in size and AIB, which was nationalised a year ago, said it was already more than halfway to meeting a 19 billion euros deleveraging target by the end of 2013.

A former stockmarket darling with international ambitions, AIB said it had shrunk its assets by some 10.7 billion euros through disposals, repayments and redemptions and said it was aiming to sell assets worth over 1 billion euros by the end of the year.

So far, AIB's deleveraging has focused on loans located in the United States and Europe. Disposing of assets in Ireland, still locked in a property downturn, may be more difficult.

AIB said its net interest margin, effectively the profitability of its lending, had stabilised in the third quarter but it warned that income pressures may intensify as the ECB starts to cut interest rates.

AIB was forced to pass on the most recent ECB rate cut to customers following pressure from the government, the bank's ultimate owner. Rival Bank of Ireland, which has avoided majority state control, ignored the state's request.

AIB said deposits had stabilised and there were some early signs of inflows.

Earlier on Wednesday, central bank data showed that banks based in Ireland had suffered a near 3 billion euros outflow in deposits in October as the euro zone debt crisis intensifies.