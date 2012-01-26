DUBLIN Jan 26 State-owned Allied Irish Bank (AIB) has told the country's finance ministry that it does not favour taking over permanent tsb after the government said it was considering merging it with another lender, the Irish Independent reported on Thursday.

Ireland's finance minister said last week a decision on the future of bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent would be made by the end of April, signalling a wind-down of its banking arm permanent tsb was not on the cards, with its sale or merger with a larger bank a more likely option.

One of Ireland's two remaining so-called "pillar banks", Allied Irish would be an obvious candidate to take over permanent tsb, but the paper quoted sources as saying the bank's bosses had given a cool response to the idea.

No-one at AIB could immediately be reached for comment.

The newspaper quoted a spokesman for the finance ministry as saying officials "continue to explore all options" regarding the fellow state-controlled permanent tsb.

The Sunday Business Post reported last week that Allied Irish and permanent tsb were in advanced talks with officials about putting their loss-making tracker mortgages into off-balance sheet vehicles or the former Anglo Irish Bank.