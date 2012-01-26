DUBLIN Jan 26 State-owned Allied Irish
Bank (AIB) has told the country's finance ministry that
it does not favour taking over permanent tsb after the
government said it was considering merging it with another
lender, the Irish Independent reported on Thursday.
Ireland's finance minister said last week a decision on the
future of bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent would be
made by the end of April, signalling a wind-down of its banking
arm permanent tsb was not on the cards, with its sale or merger
with a larger bank a more likely option.
One of Ireland's two remaining so-called "pillar banks",
Allied Irish would be an obvious candidate to take over
permanent tsb, but the paper quoted sources as saying the bank's
bosses had given a cool response to the idea.
No-one at AIB could immediately be reached for comment.
The newspaper quoted a spokesman for the finance ministry as
saying officials "continue to explore all options" regarding the
fellow state-controlled permanent tsb.
The Sunday Business Post reported last week that Allied
Irish and permanent tsb were in advanced talks with officials
about putting their loss-making tracker mortgages into
off-balance sheet vehicles or the former Anglo Irish Bank.