* Sees 90 pct of deleveraging target achieved this year

* Backs any workable deal on loss-making tracker mortgages

DUBLIN, July 13 State-owned Allied Irish Banks is hopeful it can attract outside investment in 2014 and expects to have hit 90 percent of its deleveraging target by the end of this year, chief executive David Duffy told the Irish Times on Friday.

AIB, effectively nationalised last year in the fallout from a property market crash, is radically shrinking its balance sheet and cutting costs in a bid to return to profitability by 2014.

"I am optimistic that if we deliver our controllable universe in terms of our performance and Europe is not too negative, there will be investors who are attracted to an investment in AIB" during 2014, Duffy told the newspaper.

The bank is already talking to a broad spectrum of investors and expects to be able to offer them a high single-digit percentage return, he said.

The bank by March had shed 14 billion euros ($17 billion) of loans and assets under a 20.5 billion euro deleveraging target, part of Ireland's EU/IMF bailout deal, and expects to have achieved 90 percent of that figure by the end of the year, Duffy said.

AIB would support any "workable" proposals by the government to address the high number of loss-making tracker mortgages on the books of Irish banks so long as it does not add risks to the state and can be funded efficiently, Duffy said.

The government is exploring ways to shift mortgages that track the ECB interest rate from AIB and state-owned Irish Life and Permanent. But Bank of Ireland, which is not fully in state hands, has said it is not involved in the talks.

"We want to make sure it is a solution that works for the whole system. Otherwise, it's one bank versus another, which is not a place that anyone wants to arrive at," Duffy said.

Duffy said he had concerns about the government's decision to allow for mortgage debt of up to 3 million euros to be restructured under new personal insolvency legislation published by the government earlier this month.

The rules require the approval of 65 percent of the lenders to agree to the restructuring.

The new rules could "start bringing in all classes of debt in an uncontrolled way," Duffy said.