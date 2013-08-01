DUBLIN Aug 1 Allied Irish Banks PLC :
* H1 loss 758 million euros versus 1 billion euro loss a year
ago
* Says returned to pre-provision operating profit of 162
million EUR
* Took credit provision charge of 738 million EUR in H1 versus
973 million EUR
year ago
* H1 net interest margin 1.06 percent versus 0.91 percent at
end-December, 1.28
excluding guarantee fees
* Loan to deposit ratio fell to 106 percent at end-June, core
tier 1 ratio 15.1
percent
* ECB funding reduced by a further 4 billion EUR year to date,
completed
non-core deleveraging
* 10.0 percent of Irish owner-occupier mortgages more than 90
days in arrears
* Had 64.8 billion euros of deposits stood end-June versus 63.6
billion EUR as
end-December