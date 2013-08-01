DUBLIN Aug 1 Allied Irish Banks PLC : * H1 loss 758 million euros versus 1 billion euro loss a year ago * Says returned to pre-provision operating profit of 162 million EUR * Took credit provision charge of 738 million EUR in H1 versus 973 million EUR

year ago * H1 net interest margin 1.06 percent versus 0.91 percent at end-December, 1.28

excluding guarantee fees * Loan to deposit ratio fell to 106 percent at end-June, core tier 1 ratio 15.1

percent * ECB funding reduced by a further 4 billion EUR year to date, completed

non-core deleveraging * 10.0 percent of Irish owner-occupier mortgages more than 90 days in arrears * Had 64.8 billion euros of deposits stood end-June versus 63.6 billion EUR as

end-December