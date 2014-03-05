DUBLIN, March 5 Allied Irish Banks PLC :
* FY loss before tax 1.7 billion euros versus 3.8 billion euro
loss a year ago
* FY pre-provision op profit 445 million euros versus 315
million euro loss a
year ago
* Took credit provision charge of 1.9 billion EUR in 2013
versus 2.5 billion
EUR in 2012
* Net interest margin 1.37 percent at end-December versus 1.06
percent at
end-June
* Loan to deposit ratio fell to 100 percent at end-December,
core tier 1 ratio
14.3 percent
* Remain focused on sustainable growth and returning to
profitability during
2014
* More optimistic for the outlook of both the bank and the
Irish economy
* Pace of increase in Irish residential mortgages in arrears
decreased in H2
* 11.1 percent of Irish owner-occupier mortgages more than 90
days in arrears
at end-December
* 24.0 percent of Irish buy-to-let mortgages more than 90 days
in arrears