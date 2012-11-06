* Bailed-out Irish bank AIB cannot force return of funds
* Request follows reports of bailout money funding pensions
DUBLIN Nov 6 State-owned Allied Irish Banks
has written to former senior executives, asking them to
voluntarily return part of their pensions, the bank said on
Tuesday, after reports taxpayer bailout funds were contributing
to large payouts.
The state was forced to pump 20 billion euros ($26 billion)
euros into AIB after a devastating property collapse, the most
handed out to any Irish lender still open.
The letters follow Irish media reports that taxpayer funds
were being used to fund large payouts to some executives
responsible for the bank's financial collapse. The bank has said
that is not the case.
AIB chief executive David Duffy on Tuesday said the bank had
written letters to 15 former executives to voluntarily give up
some of their pensions.
"Anybody who was in a leadership position... over the period
of time that lead to the failure, should consider this as an
appropriate gesture," Duffy told state broadcaster RTE.
Irish media reported in recent days that former chief
executive Eugene Sheehy receives an annual pension of 500,000
euros. AIB did not immediately respond to a request to confirm
the size of his pension.
Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny told parliament on Tuesday
that the government could not force bankers to give up part of
their pensions, but they had a moral responsibility to make a
gesture.
"A pension reputed in the order of 500,000 is truly
extraordinary and there is a moral responsibility on individuals
to deal with that," Kenny said.