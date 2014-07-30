DUBLIN, July 30 Allied Irish Banks PLC :
* H1 profit before tax 437 million euros versus 838 million
euro loss a year
ago
* Took credit provision charge of 92 million EUR in H1 versus
738 million EUR
year ago
* H1 net interest margin 1.60 percent versus 1.45 in H2 2013
* Loan to deposit ratio 96 percent at end-June, core tier 1
ratio 16.1 percent
* Net loans fell to 64.6 billion EUR, monetary authority
funding to 3.7 billion
EUR
* 10.5 percent of Irish owner-occupier mortgages more than 90
days in arrears,
25.7 percent buy-to-let
* Expects to remain profitable for 2014 subject to stress
tests, continued
economic stabilisation
* Still faces challenges including reduction in size of net
loan book, impaired
loans