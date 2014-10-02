BRIEF-Muthoot Capital Services March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 111.2 million rupees versus 68.7 million rupees year ago
DUBLIN Oct 2 Ireland has no plans to sell any portion of 99-percent-state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) this year, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
AIB's rescue cost taxpayers over 20 billion euros ($25.3 billion), the most given to any Irish bank still trading, and Noonan reiterated that he may test the market next year and was confident the bank was gaining value after returning to profit.
"I have no plans to divest any portion of AIB in 2014 and no decisions have been made for divesting subsequent to that. We will want to have a full account of the stress tests before we begin to form policy on the future of AIB," Noonan told parliament.
($1 = 0.7917 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)
* March quarter net profit 111.2 million rupees versus 68.7 million rupees year ago
ZURICH, April 18 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is still advising Credit Suisse investors to vote against proposed bonuses for top management and pay for the board of directors, even after the bank cut top-level bonuses by 40 percent.