May 7 Allied Irish Banks Plc :
* Approval of EU restructuring plan
* Commitment not to make any material acquisitions until end
of restructuring period.
* Restructuring plan covers period from 2014 to 2017
* Commitment in respect of cost reductions relative to
income until 31 December 2015
* Welcomes decision by European Commission today that it has
given final approval under state aid rules to AIB's
restructuring plan
* These measures apply over various time frames between now
and December 2017.
* Plan includes a limitation on AIB's total holdings of
Irish sovereign bonds during restructuring period, excluding
those bonds issued by NAMA
