Aug 7 Allied Nevada Gold Corp
posted a 69 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher gold
prices and lower costs.
Second-quarter net income rose to $6.1 million, or 7 cents
per share, from $3.6 million, or 4 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose marginally to $33.7 million.
Exploration, development and land holding costs fell to $1.2
million in the second quarter from $9.6 million a year earlier.
Gold price rose 7 percent from the year-ago period to
average $1,611 per ounce in the second quarter.
Shares of the company closed at C$27.79 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.