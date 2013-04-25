BRIEF-Jays decides to implement directed issue of 4.9 million shares
* THE TRANSACTION TOOK PLACE AT THE PRICE OF SEK 0.90 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, April 25 Allied Technologies Ltd : * S.Africa's altech says FY group revenue up 4.7 percent to R10.4
billion * S.Africa's altech says FY adjusted headline EPS of 290 cents
* Enpowered Solutions, LLC, expands offerings through key acquisition