Feb 15 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG posted a higher quarterly operating profit, helped by a growth in earned premiums.

The reinsurer's fourth-quarter net income rose to $183.1 million, or $4.63 per share, from $92.8 million, $2.13 per share, a year ago.

Operating income rose to $2.40 per share from $2.24 per share.

Total revenue rose 39 percent to $539.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share on revenue of $385.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth quarter earned premiums were up 15 percent at $395.5 million.

Allied World shares, which rose to a life-high on Wednesday, closed at $65.93 on the New York Stock Exchange.