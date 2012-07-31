* Q2 oper EPS $2.35 vs est $1.76

* Q2 net premiums earned $429.7 mln, up 21 pct

* Q2 combined ratio fell to 85.1 pct from 97.4 pct

July 31 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG's second quarter operating profit blew past analysts' expectations for the fifth straight quarter on higher earned premiums.

The Switzerland-based reinsurer's second-quarter net income rose to $96.4 million, or $2.59 per share, from $93.8 million, or $2.36 per share, a year earlier.

Operating income, a key metric of profitability for insurers and reinsurers as it excludes certain investment gains and losses, doubled to $2.35 per share.

Analysts on average expected the company, which is valued at about $2.76 billion, to earn $1.76 per share on an operating basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net premiums earned for the quarter jumped 21 percent to $429.7 million.

Net investment income fell to $42.5 million from $52.4 million, a year earlier.

Combined ratio, which is the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses, fell to 85.1 percent from 97.4 percent. A lower combined ratio is better, as a figure over 100 indicates that underwriting was unprofitable.

Allied World shares, which touched a 52-week high earlier in the month, closed at $75.43 on Tuesday the New York Stock Exchange.