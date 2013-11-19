Nov 19 Alliqua Inc : * Announces transaction with Celgene * Says Celgene invests $6.0 million in Alliqua at $3.59 per share * Says Alliqua receives license to Celgene cellular therapeutics advanced wound

care products * In connection with agreement to invest in alliqua's securities, Celgene

received right to appoint a director to alliqua's board of directors * Says several unrelated funds led by broadfin capital & perceptive advisors

invested an additional $7 million on comparable financial terms