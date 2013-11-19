BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
Nov 19 Alliqua Inc : * Announces transaction with Celgene * Says Celgene invests $6.0 million in Alliqua at $3.59 per share * Says Alliqua receives license to Celgene cellular therapeutics advanced wound
care products * In connection with agreement to invest in alliqua's securities, Celgene
received right to appoint a director to alliqua's board of directors * Says several unrelated funds led by broadfin capital & perceptive advisors
invested an additional $7 million on comparable financial terms * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.