By Olivia Oran
March 14 Allison Transmission Holdings
sold more shares than expected in a $600.3 million initial
public offering that priced within range on Wednesday, according
to an underwriter.
The Indianapolis-based maker of automatic transmissions for
trucks, buses and military vehicles sold 26.1 million shares at
$23 apiece, versus estimates for 21.7 million shares at a range
of $22 to $24.
Allison closed its books a day ahead of schedule due to
strong demand, according to two underwriters.
Allison was sold by General Motors to private equity firms
Carlyle and Onex in 2007 for $5.6 billion. It holds a 62 percent
market share of the global market for medium and heavy duty
commercial vehicles.
In 2011, Allison's earnings topped $103 million, compared
with a profit of $30 million in the prior year. Net sales grew
12 percent to $2.2 billion.
It will pay a dividend of 6 cents a share beginning in the
second quarter.
Both Carlyle and Onex sold all of the shares in the IPO, and
Allison did not receive any proceeds. They will each hold a 43
percent stake in Allison after the offering.
Allison's offering could pave the way for other auto parts
manufacturers to go public. Electric motor maker Remy
International filed for an IPO of up to $100 million in March
2011, while Affinia filed for a $230 million offering in June
2010.
Much of Allison's growth has come from an industry-wide
rebound in truck sales.
North American truck production last year increased by 54
percent from a low in 2009, Allison said in its S-1, citing ACT
Research.
But this growth could drop to 3.1 percent from 2013 to 2014,
according to ACT.
"I'm a little less optimistic about truck sales for the next
few years," said Basili Alukos, an analyst with Morningstar.
"The industry has already improved so substantially."
Allison's offering comes as private equity firms seek ways
to sell their portfolio companies after being unable to exit
their investments in 2011 due to economic concerns.
Last year, 30 private equity-backed companies went public,
compared to 40 in the prior year, according to PitchBook. Many
large PE-backed companies are still in the IPO pipeline,
including Toys R Us, telecom equipment company Avaya and theater
operator AMC Entertainment.
Underwriters on Allison Transmission's IPO include Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan.
The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange
under the ticker "ALSN".