By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, July 31 Allot Communications
, which supplies technology that allows
telecoms operators to monitor and allocate bandwidth, posted a
forecast-beating rise in quarterly profit as revenues rose more
than 40 percent, helped by surging demand for fast internet on
mobile devices.
However, the initial positive reaction that sent Allot's Tel
Aviv shares 2.7 per cent higher by the close was tempered by
concern over deal flow and the company's simultaneous
announcement of its second acquisition in four months.
Allot's Nasdaq-listed shares slid 7 percent to $22.96 in
early trading after Chief Executive Rami Hadar told a conference
call that while deal flow was healthy, the deal-closing process
is taking longer because of pricing issues in a challenging
economic environment.
"They had a great quarter," said Northland Capital Markets
analyst Catharine Trebnick, who rates Allot as "market perform"
with a $28 target. "But investors are confused."
She cited worries over longer contract negotiations as well
as the announcement that it plans to buy Israeli start-up Oversi
Networks for $16 million in cash.
Traditional telcos and mobile operators are experiencing
high demand for bandwidth because of strong sales of iPhones,
iPads and Android-based mobile phones and devices, but providers
are seeing revenue declining as unlimited data plans have grown
more popular.
"Allot is benefiting from growth in mobile data and growth
in data traffic in general," Nachum Falek, Allot's chief
financial officer, told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that much of
the rise in investment in expanding networks' bandwidth comes
from streaming movies and video clips.
Video, Falek said, is likely to account for 60 to 70 percent
of traffic in the next few years, up from 42 percent currently.
Allot's equipment allows telecoms providers to monitor data
traffic and allocate bandwidth to where it's needed most - users
streaming video at the expense of a slightly longer wait for
another customer expecting a large file via email, for example.
"You want to see streaming video without buffering, but you
don't mind getting an email a second later," Falek said.
Europe is Allot's largest market, and it also sells to Asia
and Latin America. However, the company sees the United States
as a key growth driver after a U.S. court ruling two years ago
that allowed Internet service providers to slow traffic to sites
such as YouTube or Hulu.
"The United States is a huge market in terms of
opportunity," Falek said.
Allot earned 15 cents per diluted share excluding one-off
items in the second quarter, compared with 10 cents a year
earlier. Revenue rose 43 percent to $26.4 million.
The Israeli company was forecast to earn 14 cents a share on
revenue of $25 million, according to Thomson Reuters IBES
estimates.
Its planned purchase of Oversi, a provider of media caching
for Internet video, follows its acquisition of Ortiva Wireless
in May and is expected to close in the third quarter.
In addition to cash, Allot will pay up to $5 million based
on Oversi's performance in 2012. Oversi is expected to
contribute $2 million to Allot's quarterly revenue and reduce
earnings per share by 2 cents in the fourth quarter before
breaking even by the first quarter of 2013, Allot said.