* Q4 non-GAAP EPS $0.25, in line with estimates

* Q4 non-GAAP rev $389.2 mln vs est $379.6 mln

* Sees FY12 non-GAAP rev $1.62-$1.65 bln vs est $1.62 bln

* Sees FY12 non-GAAP EPS $1.06-$1.10 vs est $1.10

Feb 16 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc's quarterly revenue soared on strong bookings, but the healthcare IT service provider's shares fell 5 percent after the bell as its full-year profit forecast largely missed analysts' estimates.

"We would anticipate a moderation in the professional service growth rate as we progress through 2012, reflecting a less intensive period of upgrade activity," a company executive said on a conference call with analysts.

For 2012, the Chicago-based company expects to report earnings of $1.06 to $1.10 per share, excluding items, against analysts' estimate of $1.10 per share.

Non-GAAP revenue is expected be $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion, while analysts were expecting $1.62 billion.

Fourth-quarter net income was $26 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $6.2 million, or 3 cents per share, in the comparable period a year ago.

Excluding one-offs, it earned 25 cents per share, matching the average analysts' estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Non-GAAP revenue rose to $389.2 million, above analysts' estimates of $379.7 million.

Bookings shot up 26 percent to $327.4 million -- the highest the company has ever reported. The company ended the quarter with $2.85 billion in backlog -- up $85 million sequentially.

Allscripts' quarterly profit beat comes a day after major competitor Athenahealth Inc reported a profit above Wall Street estimates as more physicians used its services. Athenahealth, however, did not provide a full-year outlook.

Allscripts shares, which have risen nearly 30 percent in the last six months, closed at $21.47 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.