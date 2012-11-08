(Corrects day to Thursday in paragraph 3. Corrects paragraph 4 to say HealthCor is one of the largest investors. Also, corrects earnings outlook to 77-83 cents per share in paragraph 6.)

Nov 8 Healthcare IT firm Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc said it is evaluating strategic alternatives, sending its shares up 10 percent in extended trade.

"We are confirming today that in light of the ongoing interest expressed in the company by third parties, the company is evaluating strategic alternatives," Allscripts Chief Executive Glen Tullman said.

The company, which reported a lower third-quarter profit on Thursday, had spoken to several private equity firms including Blackstone Group LP, Bloomberg reported in September.

The company faced shareholder activism earlier this year, when one of its largest investors, HealthCor Management, demanded the resignation of Allscripts chief executive.

Allscripts agreed to nominate three of the investor's candidates to its board in early June.

The company said it is withdrawing its forecast for 2012 in light of its decision to evaluate strategic alternatives. It had forecast adjusted earnings of between 77 cents and 83 cents per share in August.

Allscripts's net income fell to $9.4 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $19.1 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 23 cents per share.

Total revenue fell nearly 1 percent to $360.7 million.

Analysts expected a profit of 22 cents per share on revenue of $377.01 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Chicago-based company closed at $12.26 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting By Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)